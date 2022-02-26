Moody breaks near 40-year-old record, becomes Central all-time scoring leader

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central girls basketball program has a new all-time leading scorer.
Senior Ella Moody broke the near 40-year-old record Saturday afternoon in Central's 48-26 win over North Kansas City in the Class 6 District 8 quarterfinal game.
Minutes into the second half, Moody drove into the lane and knocked down a two-pointer, surpassing Monique Lucas' 1985 record of 1,420 points.
Central will travel to Park Hill High School to play Park Hill South in the Class 6 District 8 semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.