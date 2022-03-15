Moody named St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Tuesday, the St. Joseph School District and St. Joseph Sports, Inc. held its Annual Sports Awards.
Central Senior, Ella Moody was named the St Joseph Sports, Inc. Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
"It's very honorable I my grandpa is one of the founders of this like organization and this like award. And so like 30 years ago, it was something that he introduced and I'm very blessed to have gotten this accomplishment," said Moody.
Moody has been a key member of Central Volleyball and Basketball.
She became Central's All-Time Leading Scorer this season scoring 1,421 points, passing the previous record held by Monique Lucas since 1985.
"I'm very blessed to have Central have nominated me and recognize my hard work that I put in not only on the basketball court, but in the classroom too," said Moody.