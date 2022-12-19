 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust
as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously
cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Mound City Girls Basketball pull away late for a 43-31 win, Panthers boys grab 10-point home win

Mound City wins by 12 at home
Mitchell Riberal

(MOUND CITY, Mo) Mound City hosted King City on Monday.

Mound City jumped out to a 11-4 lead at the end of the 1st with help from Elizabeth Laukemper's 7 points.

King City trying to keep it close as both teams only score 6 points each in the 2nd quarter of the game.

King City with only 2 players scoring in the first half as they trailed 17-10 at the break. Mound City finished the first half with 4 different players with points.

The third quarter, King City started to press the Panthers and forced a couple of turnovers as they pulled within 4 at the end of the quarter, trailing 26-22.

But Laukemper keeping her team ahead as she went 4-for-5 from the Free Throw Line in the 4th Quarter, and had some help from Kadee Crider who knocked down a big 3 for the Panthers.

"I knew Kadee Crider was eventually going to make a 3. I said 'You make 1 three, we win this game'," said Mound City Head Coach Ryan Osburn.

Mound City able to keep the lead and pull away winning this matchup 43-31.

"We didn't have much time to prepare so it was nice to get this win because we're going into Christmas so it was nice to get it," said Mound City Senior, Elizabeth Laukemper.

Mound City Boys Win at home

Mound City Boys grab a home win as well. The Panthers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but King City clawing their way back to tie it up at 12.

But the Panthers able to finish the 1st quarter with a 14-12 lead.

The 2nd quarter, back-to-back threes by Keaton Zembles helped the Panthers take an 8-point lead.

And the Panthers did not let up as they went on to beat the WildKats 49-39, winning their 5th straight game of the season.

