Mound City Girls Basketball pull away late for a 43-31 win, Panthers boys grab 10-point home win

(MOUND CITY, Mo) Mound City hosted King City on Monday.
Mound City jumped out to a 11-4 lead at the end of the 1st with help from Elizabeth Laukemper's 7 points.
King City trying to keep it close as both teams only score 6 points each in the 2nd quarter of the game.
King City with only 2 players scoring in the first half as they trailed 17-10 at the break. Mound City finished the first half with 4 different players with points.
The third quarter, King City started to press the Panthers and forced a couple of turnovers as they pulled within 4 at the end of the quarter, trailing 26-22.
But Laukemper keeping her team ahead as she went 4-for-5 from the Free Throw Line in the 4th Quarter, and had some help from Kadee Crider who knocked down a big 3 for the Panthers.
"I knew Kadee Crider was eventually going to make a 3. I said 'You make 1 three, we win this game'," said Mound City Head Coach Ryan Osburn.
Mound City able to keep the lead and pull away winning this matchup 43-31.
"We didn't have much time to prepare so it was nice to get this win because we're going into Christmas so it was nice to get it," said Mound City Senior, Elizabeth Laukemper.
Mound City Boys grab a home win as well. The Panthers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but King City clawing their way back to tie it up at 12.
But the Panthers able to finish the 1st quarter with a 14-12 lead.
The 2nd quarter, back-to-back threes by Keaton Zembles helped the Panthers take an 8-point lead.
And the Panthers did not let up as they went on to beat the WildKats 49-39, winning their 5th straight game of the season.