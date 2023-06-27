Mullock, Schawang inducted into Missouri 8-man football Hall of Fame

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri 8-man Football Coaches Association added two members to the Hall of Fame.
During Saturday night's All-Star game, the association inducted former Mound City Panthers quarterback Lucas Schawang and Worth County all-purpose back Eli Mullock.
Schawang racked up several All-Conference, All-District, and All-State honors during his time at Mound City. He also won three state championships–2008, 2009, and 2010.
As for Mullock, he also earned All-Conference, All-District, All-State recognitions during his career at Worth County.
Mullock helped lead the Tigers' to a 2011 state championship when they beat Mound City at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis.
The new Hall of Famers agreed that the moments created with their teammates, coaches, and their communities are what they remember the most.