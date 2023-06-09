Mustangs honor Women in Sports

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Mustangs, the powerhouse baseball team of the MINK League, knows that baseball isn't the only dominant sport in town.
"I think it's awesome that they're recognizing all the female athletes in St. Joseph. We've had a lot of success in St. Joe this last year," said former Central Softball Head Coach, Kendra Hodgin.
With the St. Joseph Mustangs Women in Sports Night, they made sure to honor two individuals who are making a difference in the local softball scene.
"I think it's awesome that they're recognizing the importance of women in sports and how much progress women's sports has made," said Hodgin.
The Mustangs have done Women in sports nights the last few years. This year, the team having Softball Coaches Kendra Hodgin from Central and LeBlond’s Mallory MacAndrews threw out the first pitch.
"Softball has been a part of my life my entire life, even up until this day, obviously. So playing it as a kid and in high school and now being able to coach and being on the other side of the line has been really special," said McAndrews.
"I grew up around it. I played on traveling teams and high school teams. It's just the memories from that, which are kind of what have made me who I am today. As far as being a good teammate, that carries over into my current job as a teacher and assistant principals," said Hodgin.
The game of softball continues to grow, just look at the College Softball World Series, there’s new passion and excitement for the game and with that comes more opportunities.
"I have so many people reach out to me watching the College World Series asking me if I've seen games and I think that it's kind of taking over. I mean, it's really like the talk of the town and any town in the nation right now. You can't take your eyes off of it," said McAndrews.
"Everybody's watching like even people that are in the baseball mindset that say that softball is such a fun, fast paced game. It's a lot more fun to watch," said Hodgin. "It's pretty special to see all that many people tune in at that time of year."
Being able to throw out the 1st pitch and be honored at the Mustangs game is a special moment for the two. They both played softball in St. Joe and they’ve coached in town, too. Now, they just want more athletes to start playing the sport as well.
"The stuff that you learn being a part of a team at a young age and throughout your whole life, you hang on to that," said Hodgin.