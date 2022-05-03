Mustangs release 2022 promotions calendar

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs announced their upcoming 2022 season Promotional Calendar.
The Mustangs opening day will be Wednesday, June 1. All school employees who attend that game will receive two free tickets to the game.
Elementary students that participate in the Mustangs Reading Program can redeem their tickets on Opening Day.
Opening day will conclude with the first postgame fireworks show. Fireworks will return to Phil Welch following each Saturday night Mustangs home game as well as special patriotic tributes on July 3 and July 4.
Bark at the Park will be held two nights: June 10 and July 21. Both nights will feature a dog themed t-shirt giveaway to the first 100 guests.
Also part of the promotional calendar are the four nights that the Mustangs will switch to the St. Joseph Tenderloins. These are the only times that guests may bid on the game worn Tenderloin jerseys, with proceeds of the jersey auction going to local charity.
Other highlights include Women in Sports Night, the St. Joseph Baseball Hall of Fame Night as well as celebrations on July 3 and July 4. Both local universities will also have their own night, Northwest Missouri State University on June 4 and Missouri Western State University on July 16.
Giveaways for the season include a visor giveaway on Ted Lasso Night, an oversized MINK League Championship Ring giveaway, Mustangs Pom Poms, Christmas ornaments, and more.
“We want to make sure each trip is fun and memorable,” Mustangs President Ky Turner said. “These promotions allow us to make sure each night is a little different, and a unique experience. We’ve got some pretty good baseball, but these promotions allow us to reach those who may just want to have fun or are looking for something to do. Everyone likes to have fun,” he continued. “We have a great mix of old and new promotions. Some of these nights are a staple on the promotional calendar, and others are new. We want to make sure that no matter your background, age, or even if you don't like baseball, that you are going to have fun and Phil Welch is the place to be all summer long.” Turner said. “We’re still working on a few ideas. We will have more fun surprises that we’ll add to the promo calendar, and we’ll announce those first on Mustangs social media or at games.”
For the full 2022 promotional calendar, click the link below.