 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mustangs surprise fan with special gift

  • Updated
  • 0
TJ Bacon with the Mustangs team

TJ Bacon with the Mustangs team after the team gifted Bacon with a brand new wheelchair.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "It's unbelievable what they've done for me," said Mustangs Fan and Employee TJ Bacon.

While in a tight battle for first seed in the playoffs, the St. Joseph Mustangs doing something bigger than just the game.

"That's why I say you know we're here for the community. That's why we like to, you know, harp on it's like it's not just about wins and losses, pretty good baseball but it's about being a part of the community," said Mustangs Owner Ky Turner.

TJ bacon one of the Mustangs biggest fans has been searching for a new wheelchair, and this past Wednesday during the final stretch of the regular season. The Mustangs allowed him to throw a first pitch but also gave him an unbelievable gift.

"To have the opportunity to, you know, supply him with a new one was just an honor for us," said Turner.

As outfielder Brady Holden walked up with the brand new wheelchair, TJ overwhelmed with emotions.

"I was more than surprised. I did not expect this once. One at all. At all. I still in shock. I got no words. I get to still got no words," said Bacon.

TJ hoped his old wheelchair would last through a September doctor's appointment, even asking for help on social media. But thanks to the Mustangs in his baseball family, he's been blessed and thankful for the gift.

"I can't thank you guys enough. And I love every single one of you. It's incredible. It's just been incredible," said Bacon.

"TJ has been here for about six years and every year. I mean, it's these guys kind of wrap their arms around him and to see them come out here. Like it was a walk off victory. I mean, it was just incredible. And I think they were just as excited about it as TJ," said Turner.

And about the new wheelchair. Did it take long for TJ to switch over and enjoy.

"Amazing, so comfortable. I'm ready to use it. I'm ready to roll," said Bacon.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you