Mustangs surprise fan with special gift

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) "It's unbelievable what they've done for me," said Mustangs Fan and Employee TJ Bacon.
While in a tight battle for first seed in the playoffs, the St. Joseph Mustangs doing something bigger than just the game.
"That's why I say you know we're here for the community. That's why we like to, you know, harp on it's like it's not just about wins and losses, pretty good baseball but it's about being a part of the community," said Mustangs Owner Ky Turner.
TJ bacon one of the Mustangs biggest fans has been searching for a new wheelchair, and this past Wednesday during the final stretch of the regular season. The Mustangs allowed him to throw a first pitch but also gave him an unbelievable gift.
"To have the opportunity to, you know, supply him with a new one was just an honor for us," said Turner.
As outfielder Brady Holden walked up with the brand new wheelchair, TJ overwhelmed with emotions.
"I was more than surprised. I did not expect this once. One at all. At all. I still in shock. I got no words. I get to still got no words," said Bacon.
TJ hoped his old wheelchair would last through a September doctor's appointment, even asking for help on social media. But thanks to the Mustangs in his baseball family, he's been blessed and thankful for the gift.
"I can't thank you guys enough. And I love every single one of you. It's incredible. It's just been incredible," said Bacon.
"TJ has been here for about six years and every year. I mean, it's these guys kind of wrap their arms around him and to see them come out here. Like it was a walk off victory. I mean, it was just incredible. And I think they were just as excited about it as TJ," said Turner.
And about the new wheelchair. Did it take long for TJ to switch over and enjoy.
"Amazing, so comfortable. I'm ready to use it. I'm ready to roll," said Bacon.