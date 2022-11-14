MWSU AD Andrew Carter discusses coaching change

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Missouri Western parted ways with Head Football Coach, Matt Williamson on Sunday.
"I have A lot of respect for Matt, he is a good man, he's done a lot of good work here. It's just time for us to go in a different direction to elevate the program," said Missouri Western Director of Athletics, Andrew Carter.
Williamson went 31-26 during his five seasons as the head coach being brought in December 2016 as a new face for the program after the departure of Jerry Partridge.
"We are gonna grow and develop high quality men. We're gonna get our degrees. Get rings and win championships," said Matt Williamson in December of 2016 when he was hired.
Missouri Western Director of Athletics Andrew Carter saying this wasn't a decision made based off of one game. And that he had conversations throughout the season with Williamson.
"It just kind of got to the point where I felt that a change was necessary if we were going to get this program to where we want it to go," said Carter.
During Williamson's tenure, Missouri Western had 3 straight winning seasons in 2018,19 and 21.
But this season. The Griffons finished 5-6. Those 5 opponents combined for a 15-40 record with only one of them finishing the season over .500.
Which led to Carter's decision to let him go.
"I think he's really good at what he does on a lot of these things, but what we need moving forward is somebody who can get us to the next level. Right. We need to be winning 9, 10, 11 games every year. And really compete and go for that brass ring," said Carter.
During Williamson's time, the Griffons never made the playoffs, but did have 2 bowl victories.
But also an 0-5 record against rivals Northwest.
So carter knows these decisions can be difficult
"You know everybody gets their own opinion on decisions like this. And I'm sure they are losing some coaches that they love and respect. But at the same time they understood and we are going to move forward together," said Carter.
As for a timeline to find the next Missouri Western Head Football Coach, the hope is to find the next one sooner rather than later
"The Goal here is that we would have a new Head Coach by January 1st," said Carter.