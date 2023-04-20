MWSU Cummings prepares for NFL Draft

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The NFL Draft is closing in and many former college players are hoping for a chance to hear their name called.
“It doesn't matter if you were D1, D2 or D3, if you have dreams and you want to chase them, then do it,” said Former Missouri Western Griffon, Kobe Cummings.
Missouri Western has a couple of football players who have declared for the draft, and one of them is standout Defensive Back Kobe Cummings.
“It opens up a lot of opportunities. I mean, the connections you make, relationships with the guys, they know so much not only about football, but just about life,” said Cummings. “Being able to be a part of such a prestigious organization. It would mean a lot”.
Cummings has been a standout player for the Griffons Defense, leading the MIAA In interceptions and interception return yards during the 2021 season and finished 3rd on the team this past season in tackles, with 57.
And now the Platte City Native is preparing for a shot in the NFL.
“I came in here to Full Throttle Fitness with Glenn. And really, it was just about getting my feet underneath me during those first two weeks coming off the football season. I wanted to make sure that I was healthy and everything, and make sure that I was preparing my body for the work that we were going to put in,” said Cummings.
“Once they graduated, and obviously finished their last season, I was glad they were ready to get back in and put in some hard work and get ready for the draft and for their pro days,” said Full Throttle Fitness Trainer, Glen Cusimano.
The Missouri Western DB has been a huge spark in the Griffons defense throughout his career.
How big of a spark? Well, Cummings in all 4 seasons never finished outside of the top 3 in total tackles for the griffons.
“I was able to adjust and kind of make my game shift to the way that I wanted to play and the way that would make me the most productive for the team. So just having that early experience led me on to the rest of my career and I was kind of able to play more freely and more loosely as time went on,” said Cummings.
He has also had workouts with a couple of teams in the NFL, including the Kansas City Chiefs.
For Cummings, being a hometown kid and having the chance to hear his name called in the NFL Draft in the city he was born in? He says it would be something special.
“It would mean a lot just to have my family there, the hometown I was in to hear my name, it would honestly be a dream come true,” said Cummings.