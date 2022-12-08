MWSU Football introduces Fenwick as new Head Coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It didn't take Missouri Western Athletic Director, Andrew Carter very long to find his next Head Football Coach.
The Griffons introducing Tyler Fenwick Thursday afternoon.
"He's not just a coach, drawing up plays and saying 'go do that'. He'll teach them and teach them at a high level. His character, his ability to take something and develop it into something better, really caught my eye," said Carter.
Fenwick takes over the Football program after spending 3 seasons as the Southeastern Oklahoma State Head Coach, including a 9-win season and a Bowl Win in 2021.
"(Missouri S&T) Had one way of doing things and then having the experience at Southeastern. you know both great places. Both places allowed me to be who I am," said Fenwick.
Griffon fans might remember Fenwick as the team's Offensive Coordinator from 2007 to 2012.
"Those guys, those guys are in the Hall of Fame. Those players, we had good players. You're a good coach if you have good players. they make you look better," said Fenwick.
During the first stint with the Griffons, Missouri Western's Offense averaged 35 points per game, and the team made the postseason in each of those 6 years including, a Division-II Quarterfinals in 2012.
And Fenwick aims to pick up right where he left off.
"I look forward to the most as a head coach, is the process of, the team meeting today and getting them to understand that I am on their side. and we are going to build this thing day by day and see where it takes us," said Fenwick.
The Griffons finished the 2022 Season with a 5-6 record, and Fenwick wants to get Missouri Western back to the Postseason.
"We know who we are and we know where we are going. we've got a plan we've got a good roster," said Carter.
"Everybody wants to win, that's a full room in there that wants success here. I've got to make sure that I put the surrounding people around me and have the roster that we can compete with the big dogs in the MIAA," said Fenwick.