MWSU's Dillon retires after leading golf programs for 9 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) – After leading Griffon Golf through nine seasons of previously unseen success that includes three individual NCAA Championship qualifiers, Greg Dillon announced his retirement on Tuesday, May 24th, 2022.
Coach Dillon's career at Missouri Western began in 2013-14 where it didn't take long for his teams to gain some traction. In 2014-15, he led individuals from both the men's and women's teams to a regional berth for the first time in program history. One year later, Dillon's Women's Golf squad began an unprecedented run with four-straight NCAA Regional appearances as a group, including an NCAA Championship berth in 2016 where they took 12th place.
"It's one thing to say that we are going to have a goal and compete," Coach Dillon said. "What's so special for me is the fact that those student-athletes and those teams over the years went out and actually completed those goals. And that joy is so much more rewarding than you can ever imagine."
In nine years, Coach Dillon's teams collected 41 All-MIAA Academic Awards with five MIAA Scholar-Athlete Awards to go with them. On top of that, Coach Dillon saw his golfers snag 19 All-MIAA selections, including 11 first-team honorees.
"I haven't known Coach Dillon long, but his resume and character speak for themselves," Director of Athletics Andrew Carter said. "His long list of accomplishments does not do everything he's done here justice, and these programs and this university will be forever grateful. Greg will always be a Griffon."
A native of Pueblo, Colorado, Coach Dillon took to calling St. Joseph and Missouri Western home in a large way. In nearly a decade, he has amassed over $500,000 in fundraising for the program and has played an intricate role in running concessions for Kansas City Chiefs Camp each summer. One of "Coach D's" last acts of fundraising is bringing in a indoor golf simulator inside the Looney Complex. He will remain with Missouri Western until July and will assist with the transition.
Coach Dillon plans to move back home to Pueblo to work as the head pro for at the Elmwood Golf Course. Dillon will also tend to his mother, Alma Dillon, who is 94-years young.
"This is and forever will be such a special place for me because in a time where I needed someone to help me out in my life, Missouri Western was there," Coach Dillon said. "A decade ago, I was at Colorado-Pueblo as a part-time coach. Missouri Western allowed me to get a full time job as a full time coach to continue in the sport that I have loved all my life. I would like to thank Brett Esely, Kurt McGuffin, Josh Looney, Theresa Grosbach, Andy Carter and so many of the great people here that will forever hold a special place in my heart."