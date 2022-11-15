Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United owners 'don't care about the club'

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Through 9 AM CST today. * IMPACTS...Roadways and especially elevated surfaces may be a litle slick for the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&