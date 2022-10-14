Patrick Vieira celebrates his African identity while criticizing football's lack of diversity in management

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 020, 021, 022, 023, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 102, 103, AND 104... The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, and 105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 020, 021, 022, 023, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 043, 044, 053, and 054. * WIND...Gusty westerly winds expected Friday afternoon, with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and wind gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&