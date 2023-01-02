Tennis great Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&