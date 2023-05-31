Yogi Berra: ‘It Ain’t Over’ documentary reassesses baseball great’s remarkable career and life

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and Missouri, including the following counties, in northeast Kansas, Atchison KS and Leavenworth. In Missouri, Buchanan and Platte. * WHEN...Until 600 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 254 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Atchison, Tonganoxie, Rushville, Easton, Lewis And Clark Village, Lowemont, Jarbalo, Potter, Bean Lake and Lewis And Clark Vi. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&