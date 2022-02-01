 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast and northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Bearcats improving ahead of Griffons matchup

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)  The Northwest women dropped their game on Saturday to Central Missouri.

The Bearcats went on a 13-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead but the Jennies were able to make a run of their own to close out the game and hand the Bearcats a loss. 

Despite the loss, the Bearcats have shown improvements throughout this year against top teams in the MIAA that they can hang with them and even close out close wins which is something head coach Austin Meyer says he sees.

Now it's just making sure the offense is consistent especially with Missouri Western up next.

“Trying to get the best shot you can get offensively and then just trying to get stops one at a time. And I mean, if there was a way to simple way to stop it, we probably all would. But I think I think we've done a better job as a whole this year and when we do get down as we continue to fight, I don't feel like we've had let the that many runs on us like we've had in the past but, you know, against good teams, you got to be able to, you got to be able to score it too, even if you're defending and taking care of the ball.,” Meyer said. 

 

