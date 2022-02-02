Northwest announces 2022 Football Signing Class

MARYVILLE, Missouri - Northwest Missouri State University head football coach Rich Wright and his staff have announced the addition of 35 student-athletes for the 2022 Bearcat signing class.
The signee list includes 30 from high schools and five transfers.
This year's incoming recruiting class has student-athletes coming in from six different states – Missouri (15), Kansas (6), Florida (5), Iowa (3), Nebraska (2), Arkansas (1), California (1), Idaho (1) and Oklahoma (1).
2022 BEARCAT FOOTBALL SIGNEE BIOS
Jordan Alexander 6'1" 170 WR Richmond, Mo. / Richmond
Helped lead Richmond High School to district title in football for head coach Nick Persell … won a conference title in football … member of a first-place 4x200 relay team in track … second place in the 4x100 relay track team … two district titles in basketball … honor roll student … brother or current Bearcat Travon Alexander … son of Cassie and Shawn Alexander.
Zach Atkins 6'3" 175 WR Olathe, Kan. / Blue Valley Southwest
First-team all-state wide receiver for head coach Anthony Orrick … finalist for the Otis Taylor Award (given to best wide receiver in Kansas City metro) … selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl … first-team all-conference performer … first-team all-Blue Valley wide receiver … earned academic letter … honor roll student … son of Patrick and Tiffany Atkins.
Amiir Austin 5'10" 180 DB Riverview, Fla. / Newsome
Two-time defensive back of the year … first-team all-conference for head coach C.J. Yockey … ranked seventh in the state in interceptions … broke school records in interception, javelin and long jump … honor roll student … son of David and Karima Austin.
Gavin Bell 6'6" 263 DL El Dorado, Kan. / El Dorado
First-team all-state on offensive line … second-team all-state on defensive line … two-time first-team all-conference pick on offensive line … two-time second-team all-conference selection on defensive line … played for head coach Wes Bell … first-team all-conference wrestler … son of Wes and Rebecca Bell.
Will Berendzen 5'11" 180 LS Jefferson City, Mo. / Jefferson City
Three-time letterwinner in football … four-time letterwinner in wrestling … two-time baseball letterwinner … served as wrestling team captain in 2022 … football team captain as a senior … placed fifth in the state in wrestling … academic all-state with a 3.872 GPA … played prep football for head coach Damon Wells … son of Ron and Amy Berendzen.
Will Bushman 6'0" 170 DB Weatherby Lake, Mo. / Park Hill
Second-team all-state pick in Class 6A for head coach Andy Sims … first-team Suburban Gold Conference … first-team all-district pick … posted 254 career tackles … sectional qualifier in the 300 hurdles in track … state track qualifier in the 4x200 relay … son of Jon and Liz Bushman.
Clayshaun Davis 6'1" 167 WR Blackjack, Mo. / Hazelwood Central
Played wide receiver at Hazelwood Central for head coach Carey Davis … interested in real estate law and business at Northwest … son of Clayton Davis and Shatina Willis.
Hayden Essex 5'11" 180 DB Olathe, Kan. / Blue Valley
Earned first-team all-state honors from the Kansas Coaching Association … finalist for the state of Kansas defensive player of the year … two-time EKL honoree … selected to play in the Kansas Shrine Bowl … served as team captain for head coach Allen Terrell … state placer in track & field in 4x100 relay and triple jump … set the school record in the 4x100 relay … FCA member … son of Steve and Robyn Essex.
Kalyb Evans 5'10" 180 DB Daytona Beach, Fla. / Mainland
Second-team all-area selection for head coach Travis Roland … served as team captain in baseball, football and track … member of National Honor Society … son of Christina Arnold and Ronald Evans.
Noah Guastella 6'0" 165 PK San Pedro, Calif. / Mary Star of the Sea / El Camino CC
Connected on 13-of-15 field goals and 44-of-48 extra points for 83 points at El Camino College for head coach Gifford Lindheim in 2021 … had a long field goal of 45 yards … played in four games in 2020 and was a perfect 5-of-5 on extra points … honor roll student in high school at Mary Star of the Sea … played prep football for coach Jason Gelber … son of Chris and Gloria Guastella.
Jay Harris 6'2" 192 RB Wentzville, Mo. / Timberland
All-state running back and cornerback for head coach Ed Gilreath … two-time all-conference selection … all-district pick at running back … named Timberland's player of the year as a junior … son of Diann Harris.
David Jacquez 5'11" 189 LB Independence, Mo. / Fort Osage
Earned first-team and third-team all-state honors in high school for head coach Brock Bult … two-time first-team all-conference pick … two-time first-team all-district honoree … served as team captain … defensive player of the year … set the season solo tackles record at Fort Osage … member of student council … also participated in wrestling, baseball and track … son of Mary Jacquez and Francisco Jacquez.
Chris Lewis 6'1" 190 DB Daytona Beach, Fla. / Seabreeze
Three-year varsity starter for head coach Patrick Brown … track team MVP … son of Monica and William Tellis.
Henry Martin 6'1" 180 QB Leawood, Kan. / Blue Valley North
First-team all-state football and track selection … selected as a Top-11 player in the state of Kansas … set Kansas state high school record for most pass completions … holds multiple school passing records … two-time Class 6A state runner-up for head coach Adam Pummill … two-time AAU national champion … 3.6 GPA … son of David and Michelle Martin.
Patrick Martin 5'11" 170 DB Independence, Mo. / Truman
Earned all-conference honors as a cornerback and wide receiver … notched all-district honors at both positions as well … played for former Bearcat Charlie Pugh … all-state 400m performer in track … academic letterwinner … son of Patricia S. Thomson.
Preston Mehl 6'3" 277 OL Blue Springs, Mo. / Blue Springs
Two-time Suburban Gold all-conference honoree for head coach David White … two-time academic excellence award recipient … son of Mark and Julie Mehl.
Tru Melby 6'9" 212 DL Woodbine, Iowa / Logan-Magnolia
Earned varsity letters in football, basketball, track & field and baseball … all-district football selection under head coach Matt Straight … academic letterwinner … brother, Tre, is also on the Northwest football team … son of Trever Melby and Tabitha Melby.
Harrison Merriman 6'5" 307 OL Monett, Mo. / Monett
All-state honoree on the offensive and defensive lines … all-region, all-district and all-conference honoree for head coach Derrek Uhl … captured wrestling championship … also placed third and sixth in wrestling … two-time All-American in wrestling … son of Eric and Rebecca Merriman.
Nick Miller 6'2" 193 DL Silver City, Iowa / Lewis Central
First-team all-state captain … two-time first-team all-city pick for head coach Justin Kammrad … two-time first-team all-district selection … second-team all-state honoree … KMA defensive player of the year … first-team all-state academic recipient … son of Dan and Holly Miller.
Dominic Myers 5'7" 160 WR Independence, Mo. / Fort Osage / Sierra College
Played in nine games for Sierra College in 2021 … rushed 61 times for 249 yards and a touchdown … caught 21 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns … graduated from Fort Osage High School in Independence, Mo. … played for coach Brock Bult at Fort Osage … first-team all-conference and second-team all-state player as a prep …. Dean's List … son of Stephanie Myers.
Logan Nelson 6'4" 240 OL Orlando, Fla. / Boone
Two-year starter at tackle … also served as a long snapper for head coach Andy Johnson … 3.0 GPA and 200+ community service hours … son of Audra Fern.
Tate Oglesby 6'1" 175 WR Maryville, Mo. / Maryville / Emporia State
A graduate of Maryville High School … three-time all-state player for head coach Matt Webb … all-district and all-conference player in high school … honor roll student … originally attended Emporia State University to play basketball … son of Terry and Jacque Oglesby.
Tyson Priddy 5'9" 180 WR DeSoto, Kan. / DeSoto / Kansas State
First-team all-state selection by KC Preps … first-team all-conference performer for head coach Brian King … son of Tom and Tara Byers.
Eric Richardson 6'1" 170 RB Saint Robert, Mo. / Waynesville
First-team all-Ozark Conference selection at running back … all-district pick for head coach Joe Haynes … first-team Class 5A all-district running back by the Central Missouri Sports Media Association … honor roll student … son of Telsha Dubose.
Zach Sherwood 6'3" 270 OL Kansas City, Mo. / Staley
Three-year varsity starter on the offensive line … second-team all-conference as a senior for head coach Steve Rampy … served as a captain as a senior … honorable mention all-conference honoree as a junior … competed in shot put on track team … four-year honor roll student … two years on the Principal's Honor Roll … son of Jeff and Laurel Sherwood.
Cody Simoncic 6'2" 196 LB Smithville, Mo. / Smithville
Class 4A defensive player of the year … two-time first-team all-state pick for head coach Jason Ambroson … son of Amy and Bryan Simoncic.
Cade Stacy 6'4" 179 CB Tulsa, Okla. / Jenks
Member of a 6A-D1 champion and district champion in 2021 … named the "Oklahoman" defensive MVP in the state … member of the state champion in 2020 … honorable mention all-state performer for head coach Keith Riggs … member of the principal's honor roll … son of Audrey and Christopher Drake and Christopher Stacy.
Chance Symons 6'4" 238 DL Mitchell, Neb. /Scottsbluff
First-team all-state pick in 2021 … super state second-team selection as a senior for head coach Judson Hall … two-time all-conference performer … high school state rodeo champion as a team roping header … all-academic team selection … son of Shane And Alisha Symons.
Trevor Taylor 6'1" 290 OL Lee's Summit, Mo. / Lee's Summit North
Three-time second-team all-conference pick … all-district selection for head coach Jamar Mozee … state wrestling qualifier at 285 lbs. … honorable mention all-conference honoree in wrestling … 3.5 GPA … son of James and Jody Taylor.
Andrew Theobald 6'6" 310 OL Boise, Idaho / Boise HS / Tusculum Univ.
Graduated from Boise High School and played for Bob Clark … lettered four years in football and basketball … two-year letterwinner in track … played two seasons at Garden City Junior College in Kansas for coach Jeffery Sims … teams went 18-4 (10-1 in 2018 and 8-3 in 2019) … last to No. 1 East Mississippi in NJCAA national championship … played in five games on the offensive line at Tusculum in 2020 … played in four games for Tusculum in 2021 … honor roll at Tusculum … majored in sports science at Tusculum … son of Reece and Kelli Theobald.
Duke Timmons 6'3" 173 WR Ellenton, Fla. / Palmetto
All-area and all-district wide receiver for head coach Dave Marino at Palmetto High School in Ellenton, Fla. … posted a 3.36 GPA … also enjoy playing basketball and listening to music … son of Derrick Timmons Sr. and Lavette Williams-Timmons.
Trevion Traylor 6'0" 254 DL Russellville, Ark. / Russellville
All-state performer as both a junior and senior at Russellville High School for head coach David Wheeler … a three-year varsity starter … first-team all-conference as a senior … earned the Mr. Cyclone Award as a senior … placed second in the state as a wrestler his sophomore year … son of Majuna and Herbert McGhee.
Andrew Waltke 6'5" 206 TE Bennet, Neb. / Palmyra
Four-time first-team all-state selection … earned all-district and all-conference honors for head coach Tyler Maas … set state record for career receptions (260) … school record for receiving yards (3,408) and touchdown receptions (46) … 206 career tackles … 4.0 GPA … student council president … National Honor Society President … son of James and Diane Waltke.
Jake Weber 5'10" 180 WR Williamsburg, Iowa / Williamsburg
All-state receiver for head coach Curt Ritchie … two-time all-district cornerback … all-district selection at wide receiver too … 3.93 GPA … son of Jim and Christine Weber.
Cooper Whitley 5'11" 167 DB Olathe, Kan. / Olathe South
Second-team all-conference pick in 2020 for head coach Craig Lewis … all-state honorable mention honoree in 2020 … four-year varsity performer in football and basketball … son of Marci Whitley and Kendall Whitley.