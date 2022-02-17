Noah Cameron prepares for baseball

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Noah Cameron's baseball career has provided him a lot of opportunities, but also a setback with Tommy John injury.
So as he prepares for his first minor league camp, he's embracing the opportunity.
“I'm just super relieved and encouraged that I can that I'm 100 percent like I feel really good,” Cameron said.
Before heading out for his first minor league spring training, Noah Cameron spent some time inside Phil Welch stadium, his high school ballpark.
“Definitely means a lot just because this is kind of where things started for me, obviously, you know, as a kid playing, I didn't play here, but like in high school and stuff that's kind of where my big journey started,” Cameron said.
Cameron was a standout at Central High School and carried over the success to Central Arkansas when he attracted the attention of pro scouts, leading to the Kansas City Royals drafting him in the seventh round.
“That experience, that moment will just be with me forever. Just my family and just right when it came up it just like, no, like no way like no way this is actually happening. But yeah, it's definitely something that I'll remember forever,” Cameron said.
Coming off Tommy John surgery, it's been 18 months since Cameron's played in the actual game, but he's feeling good about his arm and where his velocity is.
“Just super relieved and encouraged that I can that I'm 100 percent like I feel really good. Like vilo velocities back up and commands there and I'm throwing all my pitches and stuff. So it's kind of like, I never got hurt to begin with,” Cameron said. And I just kind of lost a year and a half of baseball, but yeah, super just encouraged and ready for the season.”
Using his changeup to propel him to a career in baseball Cameron says it's an amazing opportunity to head to Arizona.
But first he wanted to give back to his hometown before heading out.
Giving lessons for the last few months and spending time visiting schools, Cameron knows he has a responsibility in local baseball, and he wants to help the next generation two.
“Yes, it's great, you know, pitch a great game and stuff like that. But what matters is affecting people and being just a light in people's lives,” Cameron said.
While we don't know if Major League Baseball will start its season, Cameron's minor league journey begins next week.
“Just being able to pitch in a game I think is like one of just my biggest expectations and something that I'm just super excited for,” Cameron said. “And obviously, you know, we're taught to take it game by game pitch by pitch. So I'm super excited to like hopefully go to an affiliate.”
Cameron reports to Royals minor league spring training next week on February 24.
According to reports, MLB owners and the MLBPA are scheduled to meet for discussions Thursday.