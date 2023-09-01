 Skip to main content
North Andrew tops Tigers in battle of old Platte Valley Conference rivals

(DeKalb, Mo.) In a battle of old Platte Valley Conference rivals, the North Andrew Cardinals defeated the DeKalb Tigers Friday night.

The Cardinals won 62-18.

North Andrew (1-1) will host Worth County (1-1) next Friday.

