North Andrew tops Tigers in battle of old Platte Valley Conference rivals

(DeKalb, Mo.) In a battle of old Platte Valley Conference rivals, the North Andrew Cardinals defeated the DeKalb Tigers Friday night.
The Cardinals won 62-18.
North Andrew (1-1) will host Worth County (1-1) next Friday.
