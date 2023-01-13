North Platte Boys and Girls Basketball Teams both win Wildcard Invitational

(OSBORN, Mo) North Platte Panthers Girls and Boys looking to both win the same regular season tournament for the first time in more than 15 years.
North Platte Girls took on the Polo Panthers in the 1st ever Wildcard Invitational Championship Game on Friday.
North Platte jumped out to an early 8-2 lead after knocking down a couple of jumpers.
Panthers lead 10-8 after the 1st quarter, but Polo was able to retake the lead heading into half 17-14 after North Platte went scoreless in the final 3:30 of the 1st half.
In the 2nd half, North Platte scored the first 7 points to take a 21-20 lead.
End of 3rd, North Platte with the biggest lead of the game leading 29-22.
Kenedie Summers and Lindsay Ramsey knocked down back-to-back threes to Help North Platte increase their advantage. And the Panthers won 47-36.
In the boys game, North Platte played Pattonsburg in the Boys Championship Game.
North Platte trailed 11-2 early in the 1st and Pattonsburg took a 14-6 lead at the end of the quarter.
In the 2nd quarter, Westin Snook and Brenden Matt both knocked in 3's to bring North Platte within 2.
Halftime, North Platte led 30-21.
The North Platte Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 run in the 3rd quarter to take a 47-29 advantage going into the 4th quarter.
North Platte finished the game with a 66-48 win over Pattonsburg and were crowned the 1st Annual Wildcards Invitational Champions.
The Panthers Boys Basketball wins their first regular season tournament in over 5 years.