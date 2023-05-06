 Skip to main content
North Platte Girls win District Title, East Buchanan Boys bring home 1st, Class 2 District Results

  • Updated
  • 0
North Platte

Courtesy: Jon Dykstra/The Maryville Forum

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

(WESTON, Mo) The Class 2 District Track and Field Tournament was held at West Platte High School Today.

North Platte Girls with a very strong showing today as they finish 1st with 139 points. The Panthers finished with 10 1st place finishes and 20 top 3 finishes.

West Platte Girls finishing in 2nd with a score of 91, followed by South Harrison with a score of 85.

Top 4 finishers in each event qualified for Sectionals:

Girls Results:

100M: 1st - Olivia Rogers (North Platte) 11.88, 2nd - Lillian Wilson (South Harrison) 12.11, 3rd - Annabelle Ball (Gallatin) 12.72, 4th - Kalli Schuster (North Platte) 12.87.

100M Hurdles: 1st - Mirabella Redman (Maysville) 15.55, 2nd Kylee Cannon (South Harrison) 16.63, 3rd Hailey Peters (West Platte) 16.81.

200M: 1st - Olivia Rogers (North Platte) 24.62, 2nd - Lindsay Ramsey (North Platte) 25.13, 3rd - Lillian Wilson (South Harrison) 25.58, 4th - Sam Baker (West Platte) 26.15

300M Hurdles: 1st - Mirabella Redman (Maysville) 46.69; 3rd - Kylee Cannon (South Harrison) 49.60; 4 - Hailey Peters (West Platte) 51.18.

400M: 1st - Lindsay Ramsey (North Platte) 58.85; 2nd - Letecia Howard (Plattsburg) 1:00.47; 3rd - Sam Baker (West Platte) 1:01.02; 4th - Graci Williams (North Platte) 1:03.90.

800M: 1st - Shelby Lingle (North Platte) 2:31.03; 3rd - Avery Holmes (West Platte) 2:32.43; 4th - Ashley Feiden (Gallatin) 2:32.56.

1600M: 1st - Brianna DeBord (North Platte) 5:42.68; 2nd - Chloe Heckman (North Platte) 5:44.91; 3rd - Hallee Chamberlin (South Harrison) 5:47.79.

3200M: 1st - Brianna DeBord (North Platte) 12:56.02; 2nd - Chloe Heckman (North Platte) 12:56.04; 3rd - Kortney Witherow (Hamilton) 13:07.54; 4th - Julia Pattison (West Platte) 13:20.98.

4x100M Relay: 1st - North Platte (Lonee French, Olivia Rogers, Bella Kitmitto, Kalli Schuster) 50.13, 2nd - South Harrison (Gabrielle Williams, Kylee Cannon, Abbey Henry, Lillian Wilson) 50.39, 3rd - West Platte (Hailey Peters, Sophie Grier, Ahlanna Rutherford, Sam Baker) 50.97, 4th - Plattsburg (Jazelle Bingham, Kaylee Wehmeyer, Isabella Parra, Sophie Schmitten) 51.64.

4x200M Relay: 1st - North Platte (Kalli Schuster, Bella Kitmitto, Lonee French, Lindsay Ramsey) 1:47.17, 2nd - Plattsburg (Jazelle Bingham, Sophie Schmitten, ISabella Parra, Leticia Howard) 1:47.99, 4th - Lathrop (Sierra Brassfield, Keylie Beane, McKinlee Clapp, Avery Patton) 1:51.87.

4x400M Relay: 1st - North Platte (Lindsay Ramsey, Graci Williams, Kalli Schuster, Olivia Rogers) 4:12.36, 2nd - West Platte (Blair McHenry, Avery Holmes, Maddison McMillan, Sam Baker) 4:19.26, 3rd - Plattsburg (Sophie Schmitten, Isabella Parra, Alice Nelson, Leticia Howard) 4:21.34, 4th - Lathrop (McKinlee Clapp, Aubrey Schrunk, Kyanne Seeley, Keylie Beane) 4:25.07.

4x400M Relay: 1st - North Platte (Shelby Lingle, Chloe Heckman, Jessa Cassity, Brianna DeBord) 10:06.20 , 2nd - West Platte (Blair McHenry, Maddison McMillan, Julia Pattison, Avery Holmes) 10:16.07, 3rd - South Harrison (Hallee Chamberlin, Abigail Molloy. Emma Chamberlin, Bailey Templeton) 10:23.33.

Discus: 1st - Autum Nichols (Lathrop) 30.93m, 3rd Lenora Brumm (Mid-Buchanan) 30.28m.

High Jump: 2nd - Avery Patton (Lathrop) 5-01ft, 3rd - Letecia Howard (Plattsburg) 4-11ft, 4th Ahlanna Rutherford (West Platte) 4-11ft.

Javelin: 1st - Kinsley Patton (Lathrop) 35.51m, 2nd - Laney Wilmes (East Buchanan) 33.27m, 4th - Rilyn Sherwood (East Buchanan) 31.70m

Long Jump: 1st - Mirabella Redman (Maysville) 5.22m 2nd - Abbey Henry (South Harrison) 5.15m, 3rd - Rilyn Sherwood (East Buchanan) 4.86m.

Pole Vault: 1st - Mirabella Redman (Maysville) 3.05m, 2nd - Laura Hill (West Platte) 2.60m, 3rd - Adrian Allen (East Buchanan) 2.60m, 4th Allyson Elliot (Plattsburg) 2.45m.

Shot Put: 1st - Brooklynn Johnson (East Buchanan) 11.65m, 2nd - Alexis Meyer (Plattsburg) 11.07m, 3rd - Kaliska Madison (South Harrison) 10.96m.

Triple Jump: 1st - Rilyn Sherwood (East Buchanan) 10.45m, 3rd - Isabella Parra (Plattsburg) 10.13m, 4th Addison Bailey (West Platte) 9.90m.

BOYS RESULTS

100M: 1st - August Hill (West Platte) 11.04, 3rd - Corbin Britting (North Platte) 11.25, 4th - Donte Bingham (Plattsburg) 11.40.

110M Hurdles: 2nd - Seth Spencer (East Buchanan) 15.74, 3rd - Lathrop - Lucas Quinn (Lathrop) 16.64. 

200M: 2nd - August Hill (West Platte) 22.72, 3rd - Corbin Britting (North Platte) 22.90.

300M Hurdles: 2nd - Seth Spencer (East Buchanan) 42.14, 3rd - Alex Kinslow (West Platte) 43.62.

400M: 1st - Carson Stockdale (Plattsburg) 52.18, 2nd - Jonah McGivern (West Platte) 52.98, 3rd - Parker Sollars (Maysville) 53.64, 4th - Corbin Britting (North Platte) 53.97.

800M: 1st - Charlie Kinslow (West Platte) 2:07.20, 2nd - Parker Conroy (East Buchanan) 2:08.41, 3rd - Tyson Lile (Bishop LeBlond) 2:08.53, 4th - Carson White (East Buchanan) 2:10.61.

1600M: 1st - Charlie Kinslow (West Platte) 4:43.39, 2nd - Jonathan Eckstein (Bishop LeBlond) 4:50.05, 3rd - Aidan Hensley (East Buchanan) 4:55.87, 4th - Josh Schaffart (North Platte) 4:57.07.

3200M: 1st - Noah Heckman (North Platte) 10:40.23, 2nd - Ryan Mcintosh (Hamilton) 10:48.06. 3rd - Aidan Hensley (East Buchanan) 11:06.64, 4th - Jonathan Eckstein (Bishop LeBlond) 11:11.30.

4x100M Relay: 1st - West Platte (Colton Depetre, Dominic Williams, August Hill, William Shafer) 44.60, 2nd - Plattsburg (Carson Stockdale, Gavin Boyle, James Braddy, Donte Bingham) 44.67, 4th - Mid-Buchanan (Joshua Cooper, Benjamin Pugh, Porter Pearson, Xavier Arambula) 46.30.

4x200M Relay: 1st - West Platte (Jonah McGivern, McLain Zendejas, William Shafer, August Hill) 1:33:10, 4th - Plattsburg (Carson Stockdale, Gavin Boyle, James Braddy, Donte Bingham) 1:34.88.

4x400M Relay: 3rd - West Platte (Jonah McGivern, Dominic Williams, McLain Zendejas, Charlie Kinslow) 3:39.66, 4th - East Buchanan (Carson White, Trey Johnson, Parker Conroy, Kyler Paxton) 3:41.16.

4x800M Relay: 1st - East Buchanan (Carson White, Kyler Paxton, Parker Conroy, Aidan Hensely) 8:30.20, 2nd - West Platte (Jonah McGivern, Tristan Newkirk, Alex Kinslow, Charlie Kinslow) 8:42.43

Discus: 3rd - Cameron Wortham (North Platte) 39.75m, 4th - Chase Meers (East Buchanan) 39.18m.

High Jump: 3rd - Trevor Lisle (South Harrison) 1.85m (6-00.75 ft).

Javelin: 1st - Trey Johnson (East Buchanan) 50.30m, 2nd - Jackson Wahlgren (Mid-Buchanan) 48.14m, Miles McHenry (West Platte) 43.44m, 4th - Caleb Renfro (Maysville) 42.20m.

Long Jump: 1st - Kayden Gabbard (Maysville) 6.40m, 2nd - Trevor Klein (East Buchanan) 6.18m, 3rd - Coen Rainsbarger (North Platte) 6.13m, 4th - Trey Johnson (East Buchanan) 6.12m.

Pole Vault: 3rd - Wyatt Wallingford (West Platte) 3.45m.

Shot Put: 2nd - Fisher Nixdorf (Hamilton) 15.39m, 3rd - Gidean McBee (Hamilton) 14.87m, 4th - Chase Meers (East Buchanan) 14.63m.

Triple Jump: 1st - Trevor Klein (East Buchanan) 12.75m, 2nd - Trey Johnson (East Buchanan) 12.34m, 3rd - Kayden Gabbard (Maysville) 12.29m, 4th - David Aberer (Bishop LeBlond) 12.05m.

You can find the full results on the official wesbite https://results.blacksquirreltiming.com/meets/24896

