Northwest Men's Tennis secure 1 seed in D-II Tournament

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The Division-II Men's Tennis Tournament Bracket was announced on Monday.
The Northwest Bearcats despite falling in the MIAA Championship match, are able to secure the 1 seed in the Central Region.
Northwest is ranked No.15 in the country and has now captured their 3rd straight and 23rd overall trip to the Division II NCAA Tourney.
Northwest is 14-6 on the year headed into the tournament.
The No. 1 Bearcats will take on No. 4-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma (11-9).
This match will take -place at 1:00pm on Saturday in Maryville.
The Bearcats have an impressive resume in the regional round of the Division II Tournament, advancing out of it 10 times since 1995, with their latest being in 2021.
Northwest also has multiple players ranked in the Top 100 in their respective competitions, including Fabien Calloud No. 65 in Singles, Michael Delebois No. 45 in Singles, and Andrea Zamurri who is a 3x MIAA Player of the Year and currently ranked No. 12 in the latest ITA National Rankings.