Northwest scores 52-points in the 2nd half to win its 10th straight home win

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest Bearcats Athletics
A pair of 20-point scoring nights from Wes Dreamer and Diego Bernard propelled the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team to a 73-52 win over the visiting Central Missouri Mules at Bearcat Arena.
Northwest won its 10th straight home game and moved to 9-0 at home this season. The Bearcats moved their overall record to 16-2 and 9-2 in MIAA play. UCM fell to 8-10 overall and 4-8 in league action.
The Bearcats used a 52-point scoring explosion in the second half to overcome a seven-point halftime deficit. UCM led by as many as nine in the first half at 18-9. It is the largest deficit Northwest has overcome this season in a victory.
Northwest shot only 25.9% in the first half by making 7-of-27 field goals. The Bearcats hit seven of their first eight field goal attempts in the first five minutes of the second half to take the lead and never look back in a 21-point triumph. The Bearcats shot 72.0% in the second half on 18-of-25 field goals. Northwest also capitalized at the free throw line by draining 16-of-17.
Dreamer dropped in his 11th career 20-point scoring game and third this season with a 21-point performance. Dreamer went 6-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-10 from three-point range. He also sank all five of his free throw attempts. He grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists.
Bernard captured his 18th career 20-point contest. It is his seventh 20-point game this season. Bernard shot 7-of-10 from the floor and was a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe. Bernard chipped in with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal against the Mules.
UCM led 28-21 at the break only to see Northwest storm out to a 16-1 run to begin the second half and take a 37-29 lead with 16:58 to play in the game. Northwest out-scored UCM in the second half, 52-24.
Northwest will be back in action Saturday at home at 3 p.m. against the Lincoln Blue Tigers. Lincoln scored a 70-56 win at Missouri Western on Thursday night. The Blue Tigers are 11-4 overall and 7-4 in MIAA play.