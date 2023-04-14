Northwest Softball sweeps Missouri Western in 2 games on Friday

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Via Northwest Athletics
The Northwest Missouri State softball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Missouri Western Friday in St. Joseph.
The Bearcats held Missouri Western scoreless in both games of the doubleheader which has not been done since April 23, 1995.
Northwest improved to 24-20 overall and 7-11 in MIAA play.
The Griffons drop to 27-14 overall, 9-9 in conference action.
GAME ONE:
Both teams were held scoreless until the fourth inning when Avery Anderson was able to score a run off a Griffon error.
Missouri Western threatened in the bottom of the seventh as the Griffons hit a double to left field with two outs. During the next at bat, Missouri Western hit a single to put runners on first and third. Northwest needed just one more out to secure the win and the next batter grounded out to third which gave the Bearcats the game one victory.
Despite Missouri Western outhitting the 'Cats by three, Northwest won by a final score of 1-0.
Northwest's Jadyn Streigle pitched all seven innings as she struck out five Griffons and gave up no runs on six hits. Streigle improved to 11-7 on the season. Avery Anderson, Olivia Daugherty, and Skylar Pieper all had one hit in the game.
Missouri Western: Sydni Hawkins finished 2 hits, while Maddie Swanson, Abby Dickey, Natalee Weber and Chloe Armstrong all finished with 1 hit each.
The Griffons outhit the Bearcats 6 to 3 in Game 1 but Missouri Western had 2 errors to the Bearcats 0.
GAME TWO:
The second game of the doubleheader was yet again another low scoring affair, but Northwest came away with the sweep of Missouri Western.
In the second inning Skylar Pieper posted the first run for the Bearcats off a single to right field by Lela Bryant.
In the third inning Northwest managed to scratch another run across the plate. Avery Anderson scored off a single from Omara Love to give the Bearcats a 2-0 lead.
That would be the final run of the day for either team as Northwest came away with the 2-0 victory.
Once again the Griffons outhit the Bearcats, 6 hits to 5 hits. But in the game 2, Missouri Western finished with 4 errors in the field.
Northwest's Breck Dickey pitched the full game recording four strikeouts and giving up no runs on six hits. Avery Anderson led the way with two hits in the second game. Olivia Daugherty, Omara Love, and Lela Bryant all tallied one hit for the 'Cats.
Missouri Western's Sydni Hawkins finished with 2 hits which included a Double that bounced off the Outfield Wall. Natalee Weber, Kalee Higdon, Maddie Swanson and Kennedy Preston all finished with 1 hit each.