Northwest stomps Hillcats in quarterfinal round of MIAA tournament

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats defeated Rogers State in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament.
The Bearcats won 72-50 against the Hillcats who previously won the play in game against Missouri Western on Wednesday night.
Rogers State started the game on a 6-0 run, but the Bearcats found their groove and never looked back.
Diego Bernard led the way with 18 points. Despite not starting tonight because of illness, Wes Dreamer had 15 points and went 5 for 8 from behind the arc. Trevor Hudgins was held to 12. The final box score can be viewed here.
The Bearcats get a day off before facing the winner of #3 Fort Hays State and #6 Missouri Southern.
The semifinal game will be played on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.