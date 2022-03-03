 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

Gusty winds will increase from the south during the day on Friday.
Expect winds to range in the 15 to 25 mph range, with occasionally
higher gusts around 30 mph also possible. Relative humidity will
be ranging between 30 and 40 percent, but there could be a brief
period this afternoon where relative humidity drops to below 30
percent. Due to the dry fuels and gusty winds outdoor burning is
strongly discouraged on Friday, due to those conditions promoting
rapid fire spread.


Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as
high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is once again discouraged on Saturday.

Northwest stomps Hillcats in quarterfinal round of MIAA tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
The Northwest Missouri State Men's Basketball team celebrate after forward Wes Dreamer drains a 3-point basket.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats defeated Rogers State in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament.

The Bearcats won 72-50 against the Hillcats who previously won the play in game against Missouri Western on Wednesday night.

Rogers State started the game on a 6-0 run, but the Bearcats found their groove and never looked back.

Diego Bernard led the way with 18 points. Despite not starting tonight because of illness, Wes Dreamer had 15 points and went 5 for 8 from behind the arc. Trevor Hudgins was held to 12. The final box score can be viewed here.

The Bearcats get a day off before facing the winner of #3 Fort Hays State and #6 Missouri Southern.

The semifinal game will be played on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.

Recommended for you