Northwest stomps Hillcats in quarterfinal round of MIAA tournament

Weather Alert

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY... Gusty winds will increase from the south during the day on Friday. Expect winds to range in the 15 to 25 mph range, with occasionally higher gusts around 30 mph also possible. Relative humidity will be ranging between 30 and 40 percent, but there could be a brief period this afternoon where relative humidity drops to below 30 percent. Due to the dry fuels and gusty winds outdoor burning is strongly discouraged on Friday, due to those conditions promoting rapid fire spread. Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph. Outdoor burning is once again discouraged on Saturday.