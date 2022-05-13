Nurski, Wheatley qualify for state golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) High winds, cold and rainy weather, and wet greens, have been the name of the game this golf season. But the sun is finally shining on 2 Central Golfers who are preparing for state.
“Ready to go out there and play some golf," said Central Senior, Andrew Wheatley.
“I've been fighting all spring trying to put up little numbers and finally got to a tournament where it mattered. And I came in with the fourth best score. So it just feels good to finally be able to get down there," said Central Senior, Jaxon Nurski. “I feel like I'm playing good enough to where I could be a contender.”
Jaxon Nurski shot an 82 (T-7th) and Andrew Wheatley shot an 88 (T-16th) at the District Tournament on May 9th, securing their spots in the State Tournament.
Wheatley will make his 2nd state appearance while Nurski will be making his state debut.
“I mean, senior year you know, you want to go out there and you want to play your best kind of golf. It would it have definitely been kind of a sour note if I hadn't had if I hadn't qualified so really relieved that I did," said Wheatley.
“It's nice to finally get in as a senior," said Nurski.
These two have played golf together for years, so next week's state tournament holds an extra special meaning to the duo.
“We grew up playing together. We know our games probably better than anybody else would. And I mean, like he said, I couldn't ask for anybody better to go down with," said Nurski.
“Couldn’t ask for a better person to go down with, he's a great golfer. I know the bus ride is gonna be fun, bus ride back, hopefully will be even more fun. bringing home some trophies or something, though. That would be nice," said Wheatley.
If the two can go down and bring back some hardware, they will be added to the history books, as Central only has had 12 golfers place in the top 4 at State in school history.