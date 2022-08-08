 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Offense struggles during day 10 of training camp

  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs continued their training camp here at Missouri Western, but Sunday was not a day for the offense.

As the defense was able to win the day after the offensive side seemed to hit a wall on day 10 of camp.

 

 

 

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 