Official results from Day 1 of State Golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Day 1 of State Golf for classes 1-4 underway on Monday.
Some golfers from around the area finishing the day near the top of their class.
In Class 4:
Ali Perry (Central) - T-11th (82)
Ava Gaddie (Central) - T-44th (93)
In Class 2:
Team Standings: Maryville High School - T-6th (394)
Individual Standings:
Cailyn Auffert (Maryville) - T-5th (83)
Casey Phillips (Maryville) - T-27th (98)
Lauren Jaster (Maryville) - T-31st (99)
Skyler Powers (Chillicothe) - T-31st (99)
Isabelle Montgomery (Chillicothe) - T-42nd (101)
Mollee Olszowka (Savannah) - 62nd (107)
Alayna Pargas (Maryville) - T-73rd (114)
Class 1:
Team Standings: East Atchison - 1st (406), Maysville - T-5th (487)
Individual:
Jamie Barnett (East Atchison) - 1st (94)
Kelsea Kirwan (East Atchison) - 2nd (95)
Haley Bennett (Lawson) - 5th (100)
Elle Copple (Gallatin) - T-6th (104)
Abbie Koenen (Putnam County) - T-6th (104)
Hannah Riner (Maysville) - 9th (106)
Josie King (East Atchison) - T-10th (107)
Courtney Crose (Gallatin) - T-13th (108)
Sydnee Bruns (East Atchison) - T-15th (110)
Eva Engel (Worth County) - T-25th (114)
Hayley Sweiger (Maysville) - T-25th (114)
Claire Renfro (Maysville) - T-27th (116)
Payten Shrader (Rock Port) - T-39th (122)
Clare Staley (King City) - T-39th (122)
Aubrey Cox (Lawson) - T-42nd (123)
Hilarry Elifrits (East Buchanan) - T-47th (125)
Addisyn Musser (East Buchanan) - T-47th (125)
Abagail Barton (East Buchanan) - T-49th (126)
Madison Kirk (Gallatin) - 51st (127)
Jacci Hahn (Maysville) - T-59th (151)
Isabella Wright (Stanberry) - T-59th (151)
Hannah Critten (Gallatin) - 62nd (163)
Day 2 of all classes Tee-Off on Tuesday. KQ2 will make the trip to Joplin to cover Day 2 of Class 4 State Golf.