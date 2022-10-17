 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Official results from Day 1 of State Golf

  • Updated
  • 0
State Golf Day 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Day 1 of State Golf for classes 1-4 underway on Monday.

Some golfers from around the area finishing the day near the top of their class.

In Class 4:

Ali Perry (Central) - T-11th (82)

Ava Gaddie (Central) - T-44th (93)

In Class 2:

Team Standings: Maryville High School - T-6th (394)

Individual Standings:

Cailyn Auffert (Maryville) - T-5th (83)

Casey Phillips (Maryville) - T-27th (98)

Lauren Jaster (Maryville) - T-31st (99)

Skyler Powers (Chillicothe) - T-31st (99)

Isabelle Montgomery (Chillicothe) - T-42nd (101)

Mollee Olszowka (Savannah) - 62nd (107)

Alayna Pargas (Maryville) - T-73rd (114)

Class 1:

Team Standings: East Atchison - 1st (406), Maysville - T-5th (487)

Individual:

Jamie Barnett (East Atchison) - 1st (94)

Kelsea Kirwan (East Atchison) - 2nd (95)

Haley Bennett (Lawson) - 5th (100)

Elle Copple (Gallatin) - T-6th (104)

Abbie Koenen (Putnam County) - T-6th (104)

Hannah Riner (Maysville) - 9th (106)

Josie King (East Atchison) - T-10th (107)

Courtney Crose (Gallatin) - T-13th (108)

Sydnee Bruns (East Atchison) - T-15th (110)

Eva Engel (Worth County) - T-25th (114)

Hayley Sweiger (Maysville) - T-25th (114)

Claire Renfro (Maysville) - T-27th (116)

Payten Shrader (Rock Port) - T-39th (122)

Clare Staley (King City) - T-39th (122)

Aubrey Cox (Lawson) - T-42nd (123)

Hilarry Elifrits (East Buchanan) - T-47th (125)

Addisyn Musser (East Buchanan) - T-47th (125)

Abagail Barton (East Buchanan) - T-49th (126)

Madison Kirk (Gallatin) - 51st (127)

Jacci Hahn (Maysville) - T-59th (151)

Isabella Wright (Stanberry) - T-59th (151)

Hannah Critten (Gallatin) - 62nd (163)

Day 2 of all classes Tee-Off on Tuesday. KQ2 will make the trip to Joplin to cover Day 2 of Class 4 State Golf.

