Panthers enjoying great start to season

(DEARBORN, Mo) The North Platte Panthers are sitting at 15-2 and on a 9-game win streak with only a couple of weeks left in the regular season.
“It feels really good to start off the season great,” said North Platte Senior, Jaylin Burgess.
“We put a lot of time in. And it's really showed with how we played and we're playing as a team now. And we're just looking really good through the season," said North Platte Senior, Karli Guinn.
But it's not about the win streak for this squad, it's about finishing 1-0 every day.
“I think every practice, we come ready to go and we work hard, all two hours of every practice that we have, and it's really paying off right now," said Burgess.
"We're on a good stretch, you know, and it's kind of one of those you take it day by day, you don't think about eight or nine in a row, or whatever it is, we think about wanting one in a row," said North Platte Head Coach Ryan Davis.
It’s not just winning the games that impresses, this team loves playing together and have formed a very strong bond.
"Where it helps is when you can be competitive in practice, and you can push each other, but also know you're kind of fighting towards a common goal. And that's when you get a team," said Davis.
“Our practices are good. And I think us girls have really good chemistry on the court and off the court. We're all like sisters. So that really helps us out too," said Guinn.
While the Panthers are having a great season, they have a tough tournament schedule coming up as they take on a couple of familiar opponents that they know they need to bring their A-Game.
"We're gonna have giant games in our tournament next week. Our tournament is loaded. I'm not really gonna be thinking about the game five games ago, we are thinking about the next one," said Davis.
The Panthers look to continue their impressive run so far and finish stronger than last season where they fell in the District Tournament.
While this is the time their season is starting to get down to business preparing for playoffs, the players can’t hide the fact that this year has been a successful one so far.
"It's been so much fun. This is a great last year," said Burgess.
"I agree, so much fun. I love it," said Guinn.