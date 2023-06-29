Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce win "The Match" against NBA's Curry and Thompson

(LAS VEGAS, Nevada) Kansas City Chief's Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes faced off against the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in "The Match" at Wynn Gold Club in Las Vegas.
The two duo's competed in a 12-hole golf match.
Mahomes and Kelce came out firing, winning the 4 of the 1st 6 holes, but after a couple of ties, the Warriors duo was finally to win a stroke back on the 9th hole.
The Chiefs duo was able to close it out in Hole 10 after Travis Kelce made a putt to tie the hole, winning the match for him and Mahomes.
The Kansas City duo wins 4-2 over the Golden State duo.