Pettlon's 3 lifts Spoofhounds over Lafayette Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a tie game, 37-37, Maryville senior guard Anastyn Pettlon knocked a three-point shot with 41 seconds to play against Lafayette.

"Anastyn is such a great leader for us and the confidence that she plays with and the composure that she has to take that shot," Maryville head coach Kelly Obley said. 

Maryville took a 40-37 lead and knocked down some free throws to win, 44-39, Thursday night against Lafayette.

Pettlon went for 15 points in the win. Rylee Vierthaler put up 16 points.

