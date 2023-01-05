Pettlon's 3 lifts Spoofhounds over Lafayette Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In a tie game, 37-37, Maryville senior guard Anastyn Pettlon knocked a three-point shot with 41 seconds to play against Lafayette.
"Anastyn is such a great leader for us and the confidence that she plays with and the composure that she has to take that shot," Maryville head coach Kelly Obley said.
Maryville took a 40-37 lead and knocked down some free throws to win, 44-39, Thursday night against Lafayette.
Pettlon went for 15 points in the win. Rylee Vierthaler put up 16 points.