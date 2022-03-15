Piepergerdes wins St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Male Scholar Athlete of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph School District and St. Joseph Sports, Inc. held their Annual Sports Awards on Tuesday with Male Scholar Athlete, Female Scholar Athlete, and Coach of the Year all up for grabs.
The winner of the Male Scholar Athlete of the Year, Benton Senior Taten Piepergerdes.
"I feel great. I don't think I was the most qualified. There's a lot of people here with really good accomplishments. And so I was kind of surprised, but I'm thankful for the opportunity thankful that was chosen," said Piepergerdes.
Piepergerdes has played football, basketball and soccer for the Cardinals.
He was even voted 1st Team All-City, 2nd Team All-Conference and All-District in Soccer this past season.