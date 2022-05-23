Platte Valley advances to Class 1 State Sectionals

(RAVENWOOD, Mo) The Platte Valley Baseball team is heading back to the Class 1 State Tournament for its 2nd consecutive season, but making it this point wasn't easy.
"I haven't seen anything like that in my whole high school career. That was just amazing," said Platte Valley Senior, Tyler Vongkhamchanh.
"Yeah, we knew that our District is one of the hardest Districts," said Platte Valley Junior, Memphis Bliley.
In their District Championship game and with their State hopes dwindling, the team knew they needed to make a move.
"We're not that type of team to just get down after an inning like that, we're the type of the team that bounces back and we just came in with a different type of energy and we were ready to go," said Vongkhamchanh.
Platte Valley heading into the bottom of the 10th inning, down 2-0 and something needing to happen for Platte Valley to get by St. Joseph Christian in the District Championship Game.
And a wild throw down to 3rd Base sparking the momentum switch.
"I seen Dyre, give me the sign to steal and no one was around me so I was like, 'yea i'm all good to go'. Yea it was a pretty ugly slide, but I got up, picked my glasses up. And I seen the ball in the outfield and took off and went home," said Bliley.
Then with it tied 2-2, the lone Platte Valley Senior stepped up to the plate.
"It was low and outside, so I knew if I got the same pitch I was going to have to swing at it. And It came in and I just did my thing," said Vongkhamchanh.
"It's always a fun moment that you always dream of that moment going in, that it was your turn going into the bottom of the inning walking it off, is just so fun," said Bliley.
The team heads into state gearing up to face Princeton.
This year's Platte Valley team is heading into state with a 16-2 record, with 10 wins in their last 11 games. Princeton comes into the game with 14 wins and 7 losses.
"Whenever we play them, we'll just have to play well and keep throwing," said Bliley.