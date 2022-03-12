Platte Valley clinches 3rd straight Class 1 State Title apperance

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Platte Valley Girls Basketball Team has clinched its 3rd straight Class 1 State Title appearance.
Platte Valley beat Leeton in the Class 1 State Semifinals on Friday to advance to the Championship game.
Brylie Angle finished with a Game-High 15 points and Maggie Collins added 11 points and 11 rebounds.
"I think our girls did a great job being focused mentally out there on the floor, trying to take away their (Leeton) strengths," said Head Coach Tyler Pederson.
And for these Seniors on the team, they now have a chance to end their High School Careers with another State Title Win.
"We talk about coming into every game ready like it's your last. It's our last game literally so we need to come in expecting anything," said Jaclyn Pappert.
"It's definitely a big thing, I'm definitely going to miss playing with Jackie (Jaclyn Pappert), we've been playing together a long time," said Stephanie Turpin.
Platte Valley will take on Delta in the Girl's Class 1 State Title Game on Saturday at 6:00pm.