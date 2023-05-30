Platte Valley finishes 2nd in Class 1 State Baseball

(OZARK, Mo) The Class 1 State Baseball Championship Game hosted Platte Valley and St. Elizabeth on Tuesday.
Platte Valley fell to the Hornets in the 2022 season in the Class 1 State Semifinals, and this year PV wanted revenge.
Platte Valley ended the 1st inning with 3-up and 3-down against Hornets batters, but PV was unable to score in their at-bats to take a 1st inning lead.
In the 2nd inning is when the scoring started, St. Elizabeth had 1 run on 2 hits and had 2 runners left on base.
Platte Valley was able to answer quickly, bottom of the 2nd inning Tucker Klamm hit a ball into the outfield which resulted in Brandon McQueen scoring on the RBI Double.
But the 3rd inning changed the game for both teams. St. Elizabeth in their 5th straight State Championship Game showed their experience 7 hits and 5 runs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead.
In the 4th inning, the Hornets Catcher, Jace Kesel hit a ball off of the left field wall and was able to turn it into a inside the park homerun.
Platte Valley battled in this matchup despite the deficit, but the Hornets were able to keep PV from scoring again until the 5th inning.
Senior Matt Jermain singled into left field to bring home Tucker Klamm for the score. But just as Platte Valley seemed to get things going, St. Elizabeth scored another 5 runs in the 6th inning to take a 13-2 lead.
Platte Valley wasn't going to go down without a fight though as they managed to get another run on the board after Trevor Weir tripled into left-center.
But St. Elizabeth was able to close it out in the 6th inning 13-3.
Platte Valley despite the loss, had a very successful season. They managed to improve on their 4th place finish in Class 1 last season and turn it into a 2nd place finish and a spot in the State Title Game.