Platte Valley wins 3rd straight Class 1 District 16 title

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) Platte Valley defeated South Holt 50-22 in the Class 1, District 16 title game in Mound City.
This is the third year in a row the former state champs have won districts.
It was a slow start in the first quarter, but after full court pressing the Knights, Platte Valley was able to force turnovers and go on a 7-0 run.
"When we scored a point we could set our press and then that really sparked us--we went on a 7-0 run, which was really big--gave us a little bit of cushion. But, a lot of that there in the first quarter is credit to South Holt," said Platte Valley Head Coach Tyler Pederson.
Platte Valley led at the half 25 to 7.
Pederson's team turned up the heat in the third quarter, making five threes from behind the arc and 21 points altogether.
Senior Stephanie Turpin who has been a leader for the team all season said, "I think we were all just really encouraging for each other, saying, 'take that next shot. You miss that first one, come out out again firing.' We have confidence in everyone in there shot. It was really just a confidence thing and getting everyone those shots."
Sophomore Maggie Collins was the leading score for the night, finishing with 17 points. Sarah Langford and Jaclyn Pappert each contributed 11. Brylie Angle added five points and Christina Turpin, Kayley Hauber and Aubrey Mattson had two points a piece.