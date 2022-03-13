Platte Valley wins its 2nd consecutive State Championship

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo)
Platte Valley took on Delta in the Class 1 Girls State Title Game.
Platte Valley jumped out to an early lead in the first half, but Delta came back in the 4th quarter and even took the lead by 4.
But Jaclyn Pappert and Brylie Angle with a pair of big 3 pointers to give Platte Valley the lead and to essentially run away with it and win 63-50.
Clinching their 2nd State Title in two years.
"To also start off Platte Valley that way (back-to-back champions), is really special to us to incorporate another school and also have that be their tradition," said Senior, Sam Terry.
Pappert led the way for Platte Valley, finishing with 21 points going 6-for-6 at the free throw line, and Angle adding 18 points of her own going 5-for-6 from 3.
Maggie Collins also added 13 points for Platte Valley in the win.