Platte Valley wins Semifinals, advances to State Championship Game

(OZARK, Mo) Platte Valley finished 4th during the 2022 season and came into the final week of the 2023 Regular Season with a chance to improve last years finish.
Platte Valley faced off against the Community Trojans in the Class 1 State Semifinals on Monday.
This game was all Platte Valley as they started the game off on the right note.
PV retired the very 1st 3 batters they faced, including a Looking strikeout to end the inning.
Platte Valley's bats would come alive in the 2nd inning as they tallied 2 runs on 2 hits.
But they didn't stop there, PV would score 2 more runs in the 3rd inning to increase their lead to 4-0.
On the mound, Platte Valley used multiple pitchers, only allowing 1 hit in the entire game and striking out 8 batters.
"We have been playing good defense all year. We've been shutting down people. It's just translated into playoffs and it's good to stay hot on the defensive side," said Platte Valley Junior Brandon McQueen.
PV went on to win the game 8-0, tallying 15 hits.
Justin Miller and Brandon McQueen both finished with 3 hits each and 4 other Platte Valley batters tallied 2 hits each as well.
Platte Valley will take on St. Elizabeth on Tuesday at 1:00pm in the State Championship Game.
"It's great. We've been talking all week about making sure we stay focused and locked in from the start. Because we know what to expect down here. And I mean it showed they they knocked the tar off the ball. We they we hit really well. Our defenses back and shoulder up pitching was great. I couldn't ask for anything better. We we preach all here that we're family and we really show that today," said Platte Valley Head Coach, Zach Dyer.
St. Elizabeth won their State Semifinals game 9-0. To add even more drama to the matchup, Platte Valley lost to St. Elizabeth in last years State Semifinal game.
"It just feels amazing. Because last year we didn't end up how we wanted to. And just feels good to come here today and win one, get one under our belt and get us ready for tomorrow," said Platte Valley Senior, Memphis Bliley.