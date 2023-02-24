Platte Valley wins the Class 1 District 16 Championship

(Conception Jct., MO) Over in the Class 1 District 16 Title game, 1 seeded Platte Valley faced off against the 2 seeded Rock Port.
Rock Port led this game after the 1st quarter 15-12.
But once the 2nd quarter hit, Platte Valley was able to take the lead for good.
Platte Valley led 27-24 at halftime, but the 2nd half is where Platte Valley started to build a lead.
At the end of the 3rd quarter, Rock Port fell behind 41-33.
In the 4th quarter, Platte Valley was able to keep the lead, and increase it to a 16 point game.
Platte Valley ended up winning the District Title, beating Rock Port 59-43