Platte Valley's Blackford reflects on rare diagnosis, overcoming the odds to play sports again

(HOPKINS, Mo.) Platte Valley senior quarterback Aydan Blackford enters his third season as the team's starting quarterback. He has helped the team win eight games in 2021 and nine games in 2022, but it's a battle he fought almost 10 years ago that changed his life.
"There's always going to be pain throughout your life, whether it's physical or mental," Blackford said. "So learning to beat that it kind of helped me throughout my life so far."
Blackford overcame a rare diagnosis and started youth football in third grade despite there being doubt he could ever play.