Plattsburg BOE votes, approves move to 8-man football

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Plattsburg Tigers football team will play 8-man football for the next three years.
During Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, the Plattsburg voted and approved of the move to 8-man football.
Plattsburg head coach Brandon Boswell said the reason for the move is due to low male population in overall enrollment, recent roster sizes, and the number trends for the next three years.
Boswell added that the goal is to be back in 11-man in 2026 and the middle school football program will continue to play 11-man this next season.