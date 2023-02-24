Plattsburg clinches the Boys Basketball Class 2 District 15 Championship

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) The Plattsburg Tigers Boys Basketball Team has had a perfect record all-season and looked to continue the impressive season on Friday against West Platte in the District Championship game.
Plattsburg got off to a 10-2 lead in the 1st quarter, but the Blue Jays able to put a run together to take the 14-12 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.
In the 2nd quarter it was just like the 1st quarter, very competitive. This game going back and forth with both teams trading buckets.
Halftime, the game was tied at 22.
In the 2nd half, A couple of big 3's by James Braddy helped increase the lead to 9.
Isaia Howard also had multiple blocks on the defensive side to help give the momentum to Plattsburg.
In the 4th quarter the Tigers were able to pull away from West Platte for the 53-47 win.
FINAL STATS:
Isaia Howard: 35 pts (22 pts in the 2nd-half)
James Braddy: 11 pts