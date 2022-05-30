 Skip to main content
Plattsburg falls in Class 2 semifinals, playing for 3rd Tuesday

Plattsburg falls in semifinals, will play for third on Tuesday

(OZARK, Mo.)— The Class 2 semifinals bout between Plattsburg and Russellville needed extra innings Monday afternoon before Russellville came away with one-run win, 3-2.

Russellville scored a run in the first to take 1-0 lead and Plattsburg tied it up in the fourth on a RBI from Kayden Carter.

In the top of the 8th, Russellville plated two runs to go up 3-1 going to the bottom of the frame. The Tigers scored a run on a fielder's choice, but later in the inning, a runner was caught off second base for the final out of the game.

Brock Steggall went seven innings allowing just one unearned run and striking out eight.

Plattsburg will play for third tomorrow morning at 10 against Gainesville.

