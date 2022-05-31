Plattsburg gets by Gainesville to a 3rd place finish

(OZARK, Mo) Day two of the Class 2 State Baseball Tournament with Plattsburg taking on Gainesville in the third place game.
And the Tigers came out ready to play Tuesday, right from the first batter of the entire game the tone was set.
Tigers score five in the top of the first including a Nathan Bash bases clearing double to bring in three runs.
"Oh yeah, it definitely boosted our confidence. It also showed that we didn't just lose for no reason. We're supposed to be here and we're a good team," said Plattsburg Senior, Kayden Carter.
"Yeah, it was a really good way to come back and come out strong because we definitely had a down day for bats yesterday. But we came out, started out strong, then tacked on fourth in the third. So we really came out ready to fight. We didn't want to just roll over and take forward after that heartbreaking loss yesterday," said Plattsburg Senior, Nathan Bash.
After going 0-2 yesterday, Bash in his first 2 at-bats had 5 RBIs and two hits.
It really was all of the Tigers forcing troubles for the Bulldogs as Gainesville had to change pitchers three times in just the first 3 innings after giving up 9 runs to Plattsburgh.
"It was tough yesterday but our guys really jumped out early today and I think they really set the tone for the game. We were really ready right off the bat to swing the bats. You know we took advantage of a couple free bases there early," said Plattsburg Head Coach Beau Brown.
And from there on out it was really smooth sailing for Plattsburgh, as anytime Gainesville scored the Tigers answered right back with their next at-bat.
The Tigers finished with 8 hits in this game with 13 runs and they claimed 3rd place in Class 2 Baseball.