Plattsburg wins 2nd straight District Championship

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) The Plattsburg Tigers looked for their 2nd straight District Championship win on Wednesday but faced off against a tough North Platte Panthers squad.
Plattsburg jumped out early as Braden Brown with a hit into left-field brought in multiple runs. The Tigers led 3-0 after the top of the 1st inning.
But North Platte able to quickly answer after 2 pop-outs that resulted in 2 Panther runs.
The Plattsburg Tigers were able to get out of the jam after North Platte loaded the bases with no outs.
North Platte was able to tie the game up after Colton Kirkham hit one down the 3rd base line to allow Wesley Meadows to score in the 5th inning.
But in the middle of the 6th inning with 2 outs, Hunter Risch got a hold of a ball that ended up being an RBI-Double.
Heading into the final stretch into the game, the Tigers message was simple, let the defense play.
"Just bear down, we got this defense. Fill it up and throw strikes and then our defense will back you up," said Plattsburg Senior, Wyatt Moran.
Plattsburg Freshman Keegan Gudde able to close the game out on the mound as the Tigers win the Class 2 District 15 Championship Game 4-3.
"It was just a blood in the water mentality. I just got to believe in myself and believe in my defense and make sure things ride out," said Gudde.