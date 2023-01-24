Plattsburg's Bentz signs National Letter of Intent with Park University

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) On Tuesday in Plattsburg, Mo. Senior Caidyn Bentz signed her National Letter of Intent to Park University.
Bentz has been a key member of the Tigers Softball Program throughout high school. The Plattsburg Senior earned All-District 2nd team in 2021 and then in 2022 she was 1st Team All-District Team, Team MVP, and received All Region Honors.
As she signed her NLI, She had family and friends in attendance, helping her celebrate the great achievement.
"It felt good to have all my teammates there, my coaches, and just having everyone there supporting me. It's been fun playing here (Plattsburg), Basketball and Softball. I've made a lot of good memories," said Bentz.
Once Bentz took a visit to Park University, she says she knew she wanted to be a Pirate.
"When I went on my visit it was exactly what I was looking for. It was close to home, it was a great softball program, welcoming coaches. It just felt right," said Bentz.