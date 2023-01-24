 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Plattsburg's Bentz signs National Letter of Intent with Park University

  • 0
Bentz signs NLI
Mitchell Riberal

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) On Tuesday in Plattsburg, Mo. Senior Caidyn Bentz signed her National Letter of Intent to Park University.

Bentz has been a key member of the Tigers Softball Program throughout high school. The Plattsburg Senior earned All-District 2nd team in 2021 and then in 2022 she was 1st Team All-District Team, Team MVP, and received All Region Honors.

As she signed her NLI, She had family and friends in attendance, helping her celebrate the great achievement.

Bentz signs NLI

"It felt good to have all my teammates there, my coaches, and just having everyone there supporting me. It's been fun playing here (Plattsburg), Basketball and Softball. I've made a lot of good memories," said Bentz.

Once Bentz took a visit to Park University, she says she knew she wanted to be a Pirate.

"When I went on my visit it was exactly what I was looking for. It was close to home, it was a great softball program, welcoming coaches. It just felt right," said Bentz.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you