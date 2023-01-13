Plattsburg's Thiessen signs NLI with William Jewell

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) Hannah Thiessen is now the most recent athlete in the area to sign a National Letter of Intent.
Thiessen officially signed with William Jewell on Friday in front of family and friends.
"I always hoped I'd get that chance," said Thiessen. "William Jewell, It was a close tight knit group. Everyone was kind of like a big family there. Everybody knows everyone, a small community, and it made me feel like home".
The Plattsburg Senior has been a major part of the Tigers cheerleading program, where she has helped the squad go to Regionals and State in all 3 years.
Thiessen and her squad won Regionals and even finished 4th in State.
As she heads to college next year, she says she has always wanted the chance to Cheer at the next level.
"I've cheered for 11 years so cheering at the next level is something I always hoped to do. And I'm just thankful that William Jewell gave me the opportunity to do that," said Thiessen.