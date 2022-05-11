Ravens men's lacrosse heads to NAIA tournament again

(ATCHISON, Ks.) The Benedictine men's lacrosse team recently won their fourth straight KCAC Championship. Now they're headed to Florida where they'll play Indiana Tech in the NAIA Invitational.
"So the last three seasons, including this one, we've made our national tournament, which is the top eight teams in the NAIA. We've lost in the quarterfinal the past two years. So this year, we're really just focused on kind of getting to that next step into a semi final championship," head coach William Garrett said.
Head coach William Garrett is in his second season as head coach. He says the last time they faced Indiana Tech they booted them out of the tournament.
"So we're pretty familiar with them. They actually kicked us out of the tournament last year, and we had a pretty close game against them early in February. You know, we feel like we have a good chance," Garrett said.
He adds that this team has faced a lot of challenges this season and now they're trying to get back to where they're expectations are.
"I think this team has just kind of overcome a lot of adversity this season. And I think when you kind of overcome that adversity, a lot of times you see a lot of confidence come out of it. This team is really playing with confidence, which is great to see in May," Garrett said.
One of the seniors says an area they've improved on the most this season will be key to their success when they face Indiana Tech.
"Urgency on offense. We kind of play a little lackadaisical the first half of the season, you know, throwing the ball away, not not taking care of it, and we kind of shaped up a lot and that's, that's probably our most improved area," senior Brady Guck said.
Another senior mentions one word that he thinks defines the team and how they were able to get this far in the season.
"Consistency. I think that we've gotten a lot more consistent at what we're doing. And I think that we're really getting there and hopefully we can keep it going during Indiana Tech during the national playoffs," senior Curtis Wesley said.
The Ravens are 10-6 overall and will play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday in Pensacola, Florida in the NAIA Invitational Quarterfinals.