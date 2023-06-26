Riverside standout receiving college basketball offers

(ELWOOD, Kan.) It might be the off-season but Riverside's Forward, Taylor Weishaar, is getting noticed by some college programs.
"It's really exciting. Because like, I mean, I've worked hard to, like, get noticed. And it's like, it's finally happening now," said Weishaar. "My coaches have told me, Now that they know who you are, they're gonna be coming at you like one after the other.”
Weishaar finished her Junior year with the Cyclones, helping the team to a 2nd place finish in the State, including a State Semifinal win against the number 1 team in the State.
And now this summer, she continues to improve her game.
"They haven't seen all the things that she can do. I mean, she's very skilled," said Riverside Head Coach, Craig Burnes.
“It's been busier than other summers, with visits and stuff, obviously. But I've been trying to come in every day, almost every day after weights, just because I'm here at the gym so I want to get some shots up," said Weishaar.
The soon to be Senior, so far has offers from 6 schools just in the month of June, including the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Missouri Western Griffons.
“Every visit that I go on, every coach that I talk to, I take it one call at a time, one text at a time. I just try not to let myself get overwhelmed and stressed out about it. I'm just looking for the right school," said Weishaar.
"She does a lot of things that when you look at the film, you're like, 'Whoa, if she wouldn't have been there that would have been an easy bucket'. She's going to be good. And I think she's going to be really good in the next level too," said Burnes.
Playing in college has always been in the back of her mind growing up.
“I'd say ever since I got to high school, I really started thinking like, Yeah, I actually want to do this," said Weishaar.
While she doesn’t have a specific school in mind, she says she will know the right program when she sees it.
“I'm just trying to look for the school that it fits. Whenever I go there, I will just know basically, that's it," said Weishaar.