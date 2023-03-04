 Skip to main content
Riverside wins Class 2A Sub-State championship

(HORTON, Kan.) The Riverside Cyclones girls basketball team is heading to the state tournament.

The Cyclones winning the Class 2A Sub-State Championship Saturday night, defeating Jackson Heights, 55-42.

Riverside sits at 20-3 heading into state.

